JJD is Namibia’s Mr Football

In this country the man about football is Mr JJ Doeseb. He puts it practically clear that he is not there [at Namibia Premier League] for big belly, but for the love of football. If I were the authority I would let some of those running NPL leave and give room to those who love the game of football to take over and be in control.

At NFA, for example, Barry Rukoro must be fair and brave enough to step down and let somebody try from there onwards. Maybe Rukoro tried his best, but there hasn’t been good progress.

Charlie William






