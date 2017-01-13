Chinese fined for selling expired food

Windhoek – The Chinese national who was found selling expired food in China Town this week was given a fine of N$2 000.

Chen Zi, a businessman operating at China Town, was found selling maize meal which was beyond its shelf life.

According to Paulus Nashapi from Agro-Marketing and Trade Agency (AMTA), the maize meal the Chinese businessman was selling to consumers is not allowed to be sold in Namibia based on the Agronomic Act, which prohibits importation of goods already produced in the country.







The illegal maize meal was detected during a routine operation. Maize meal to the value of N$1 million was impounded. AMTA officials confiscated 50 000 kg, enough to fill three trucks, together with canned food.

According to City of Windhoek spokesperson Lydia Amutenya, a certificate of condemnation has been issued to Chen Zi for selling food unfit for human consumption.

“We are not targeting the Chinese because they are foreigners,” clarified Amutenya.

She said the shop’s doors were not closed as not all the products on the shelves were found to be unfit for human consumption.

The police accompanied health inspectors from AMTA and the Windhoek Municipality to ensure there was law and order.

Nampol spokesperson Warrant Officer Immanuel Lazarus explained to New Era that so far no arrests have been made. However, if the directive to arrest comes from customs and excise within the Ministry of Finance, then an arrest will be made.

A number of Chinese nationals have been making headlines since last year for all the wrong reasons though it should also be noted not all the Chinese engage in illicit activities as most are hard workers.

Their cases range from rhino poaching, fraud, tax evasion to money laundering.