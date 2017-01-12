School wants more parental involvement

Lüderitz – The principal of Helene Van Rhijn Primary School in Lüderitz, Carol Andrews, has implored parents to pro-actively participate in the affairs of schools regarding their children’s education and not only to come to the school on the first day of the academic year.

She said it should be the duty of parents to occasionally come to their children’s school, so that they are better informed about what is going on at school and how their children are performing and behaving.

Andrews made the remarks on Wednesday during the start of the 2017 academic year at Helene Van Rhijn Primary School, where she also applauded the parents who turned up in large numbers to accompany their children to school on the first day.







Andrews reminded the learners that the holiday is now over and that they should focus on their schoolwork and avoid being absent or arriving late at school. She also advised parents to send their children to school earlier in the morning to avoid tardiness.

Regarding space in the school, she said the school is full and they are currently waiting for all learners to report to the school. As for those learners who will no longer attend Helen Van Rhijn Primary School, their parents are requested to notify the school so the school can assist children who have not yet found a place.