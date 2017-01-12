Mother opposes bail to son who raped her

Windhoek-A 55-year-old mother this week pleaded with the court not to release on bail her son, who allegedly raped her.

The mother, who cannot be named because she is an alleged rape victim, informed the court in writing that she feared for her life.

According to the prosecution, her son, who also cannot be named to protect the identity of his mother, intentionally assaulted his mother on December 9, further threatening to end her life by stabbing her with a knife. The mother now fears he soon will carry out his threats.







Public Prosecutor Rowan van Wyk told the court that although the accused only made his first appearance in court on a charge of assault, read with domestic violence, a charge of rape will soon be added to the charge sheet and thus strongly opposed bail, adding that the accused is a repeat offender and that since the two reside at the same premises it will not be appropriate for the court to grant bail for fear the accused will follow through on his promise.

It was reported a few years back that the accused sexually violated a 15-year-old Japanese tourist girl. He is also said to have served a 15-year jail term for raping a 43-year-old tourist back in 2003.

The accused, who made his first appearance in Windhoek Magistrate’s Court in front of Magistrate Eden Iyambo on Tuesday, was denied bail and will remain at Windhoek police station, where he is currently detained for the duration of his trial.

The number of rape cases have been reported in recent days, with four people reportedly raped in the first two weeks of the New Year. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Immanuel Lazarus said two teenagers were raped, just three days apart. In one incident at Okafa Koishongo Village in Outapi, the suspect allegedly had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old by force. It is alleged that the man in question is the stepfather to the teenager.

Two of the suspects in the said rape cases have since been apprehended, while the other two remain at large.