More than 7000 qualify for university

Windhoek – Minister of Education, Arts and Culture Katrina Hanse-Himarwa yesterday announced that 7 772 (36.8 percent) of 21 104 full-time learners who sat for Grade 12 ordinary level examinations during 2016 qualified for admission to the country’s top tertiary institutions.

The minister was, however, quick to say it does not mean the rest failed, as there are some higher learning institutions that admit students who score as little as 20 points. The qualifying 7 772 candidates scored a minimum of 25 points with a minimum D symbol in English, or a score of four on higher level, the minister explained.

She said there is hope for the remaining students, as there are universities and colleges in Namibia that accept students even with 20 points and above for various qualifications, ranging from certificates to diplomas.







Reflecting on the performance of the 2016 ordinary level Grade 12 candidates, she confirmed yesterday that 36.8 percent of students qualify for admission to tertiary institutions, compared to 6 056 learners (29.8 percent) in 2015, excluding part-time candidates.

She further said if an E symbol in English is accepted, 12 004 (56.9 percent) would qualify for university admission.

For 2016, a total of 51 120 full-time and part-time candidates combined were registered at 175 full-time examination centres. This number included 21 104 full-time and 30 016 part-time candidates.

Minister Hanse-Himarwa noted that out of 21 104 full-time students, who registered for Grade 12 ordinary level in 2016, 93.3 percent were graded, compared to 92.9 percent in 2015, which she said shows an increase of 0.4 percent of the graded entries.

Similarly, she said of the 30 016 part-time students registered for the examinations, 78.5 percent were graded in 2016, compared to 78.8 percent in 2015 and this shows a decrease of 0.3 percent of the graded entries.

For 2016, a total of 51 120 full-time and part-time candidates combined were registered at 175 full-time and 122 part-time examination centres. This number included 21 104 full-time and 30 019 part-time candidates. Compared to 2015, she said, the number of full-time students increased by 803 (4.0 percent) to 21 104.

According to the minister, the results of 2016 full-time candidates show a much better performance at grades A, B and C with a similar performance at grade A* and slightly lower performance at grade D and E.

“This is a clear indication that candidates were able to obtain higher grades, while others moved slightly to the lower grades, F and G.

“A critical look at the results reveals an increase in the percentage of graded entries from 92.9 percent in 2015 to 93.3 percent in 2016. This is also supported by a decrease of the ungraded entries from 7.1 percent in 2015 to 6.7percent in 2016, which represents 0.4 percent,” she noted.

She urged those who did not qualify for entrance to university that the future of Namibia does not solely depend on students entering institutions of higher learning, but also on other critical skills that can be obtained through various other institutions, such as vocational educational institutions.

The minister congratulated the top performing schools and top ranking regions, adding that those who did not improve must come up with strategies to improve their performance.

A total number of 144 government schools registered for the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) Grade 12 ordinary level examinations, while 31 private schools registered for the same during 2016.

St Boniface College scooped nine positions among the top ten candidates, with the best overall performance nationally in six NSSC ordinary level subjects.

The top two candidates from St Boniface College are Itembu Ngeendina (86.2 percent) and Justina Muhoka, who scored 86.1 percent.

In tenth position was Fiina Nambambi from Haimbili Haufiku Secondary School, who scored 83.5 percent.