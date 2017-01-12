Man beats girlfriend to death, hangs self

Ongwediva – Two minor children, aged 10 and 13, on Monday witnessed the fatal assault on their mother at Ohahati village in the Nehale Lyampingana Constituency of Oshikoto Region.

Although the two children were sleeping at the time the assault started, they are said to have woken up after hearing noises and witnessed how their mother was fatally assaulted. The pair are born from an earlier relationship of Mwahakana.

The 31-year-old Miriam Mwahakana succumbed to the injuries reportedly inflicted on her by her 49-year-old lover, Abner Joseph, who subsequently hanged himself in their bedroom with a rope.







The two are reported to have been in a relationship for two years.

Oshikoto crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Naomi Katjiua said the deceased woman was assaulted with sticks by her partner at their live-in-house at Ohahati.

“The children ran and reported it to neighbours, who then informed the police,” Katjiua related. She said the next of kin of both deceased persons have been informed.

The motive for the murder is not known. The suspect also did not leave any suicide note.