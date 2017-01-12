King Mandume statue to be unveiled

Omhedi – The statue of King Mandume yaNdemufao who died fighting the joint colonial military forces of the Portuguese and the British Empire is to be unveiled on February 4.

This was announced on Wednesday morning during a press conference at the Oukwanyama Traditional Authority palace at Omhedi in Ohangwena Region.

King Mandume is recognised as a national hero in Namibia, Angola and the entire Africa because of his heroics, bravery and determination in resisting colonial occupation, particularly in both Angola and Namibia, between 1911 and early 1917.







February 6 this year will mark 100 years since his death. The Queen of Ovakwanyama Martha Mwadinomho Kristian Nelumbu urged all Ovakwanyama, and all Namibian and Angolan nationals in general, to prepare to join her in the envisaged commemoration of the commemoration of King Mandume yaNdemufayo’s death.

The commemoration is expected to be held from February 3 to 6 at Omhedi in Namibia, and at Oihole in Angola.

Through retired bishop Shihala Hamupembe who read her majesty‘s speech, the queen said the peaceful centenary commemoration of the death of King Mandume is dedicated to the younger generations.

“All Ovakwanyama, here in Namibia or elsewhere, and all our friends are kindly encouraged to join hands and become a part of this commemoration and ensure that it becomes a huge success,” read the speech.

Mandume was crowned as king when he was 17 years old and died at the age of 23.

President Hage Geingob, former President Hifikepunye Pohamba and Founding Father Dr Sam Nujoma are all expected to attend the event.