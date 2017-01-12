Indongo, Burns fight now a done deal – Tobias

Windhoek- It’s officially confirmed – all minor details around the much-hyped super fight between Namibia’s double world champion Julius ‘Blue Machine’ Indongo and Scottish pugilist Ricky Burns have been hammered out and the stage is officially set for the mega battle.

Indongo is the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and International Boxing Organisation (IBO) super lightweight world champion, while the Scotsman is the current World Boxing Association (WBA) world champion.

Come April 15, Indongo and Burns will put all their coveted world championship belts on the line when they square off for the IBF/IBO and WBA super lightweight unification clash at the 10,000 seater SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.







“We are excited to have successfully negotiated this super fight. It is a fight that the world is waiting to see and Indongo is up for the task. From all the offers we received, we made the right choice choosing Burns who is also a respected champion in his own right. Unifying the title was definitely the best decision because it increases the value of the bout across the world,” said Tobias.

“It cannot get any bigger than this in the world of boxing, where three world titles from three different sanctioning bodies will be on the line. The biggest question remains – who will walk away as the winner on the night.”

Indongo stunned the world of boxing when he knocked down double world IBF and IBO champion, Eduard Troyanovsky, in 40 seconds. He is now not only a double world champion but also remains undefeated with 21 fights and 21 straight wins. He is a southpaw (left handed boxer), aged 33.

Meanwhile, Burns became a three-weight world champion when he won the WBA world championship belt last year against Michele Di Rocco and successfully defended his title in October against Kiryl Relikh.

In 2012, Burns defeated Namibia’s former world champion Paulus ‘The Hitman’ Moses on points to retain the WBO lightweight title. He is also aged 33 and comes into this fight with 47 fights, 41 wins, 5 losses and 1 draw.

“It is an absolute honour for me to fight another world champion. Ricky is an accomplished champion. I respect what he has achieved so far, but I am going to Scotland with the grace of God, and all the hard work I have put in so far will help me in taking his WBA belt from him. I know it won’t be easy, but I have a good team, passionate Namibian fans and I intend to make them smile on 15th April,” said Indongo.

On his part, Burns said: “It’s a huge fight in the division and the kind of fight I need to be involved in at this stage of my career. There were other names talked about but I wanted the toughest, most dangerous fight out there. Indongo with his two belts is that man. He is a big, tall, rangy, southpaw but bring it on – I have no fear of anyone and it is only the massive fights for me now.”

The Scotsman continued: “Fighting in Glasgow is special for me, the crowd at the SSE Hydro has been electric the last two occasions and I expect it to be no different this time round. Their support means the world to me, the crowd has always been behind me and I want to put in a big performance for them again.”