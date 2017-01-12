Book of condolence for Roman Herzog

Windhoek-The German Embassy in Windhoek yesterday announced that a book of condolence would be opened today in Windhoek, following the death of the former president of the Federal Republic of Germany, Roman Herzog, who died on Tuesday, aged 82.

“We have the sad duty to announce, with deep sorrow, the death of former Federal President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mr Roman Herzog,” embassy spokesperson Gundula Perry said in a brief statement yesterday.

Herzog had served as president of the Federal Republic of Germany from 1994-1999. From 1983 until 1994 he served as judge at the Federal Constitutional Court, serving as its president from 1987 onwards.







The book of condolence will be opened at the Chancellery of the German Embassy in Windhoek on the 6th Floor at Sanlam Centre, 145 Independence Avenue, on Thursday from 09h00 to 16h00 and on Friday from 09h00 to 13h00.