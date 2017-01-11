Over 2 400 learners

Windhoek

Government has thrown a new lease of life to about 2 430 learners who failed Grade 10 national exams last year to repeat the same grade this year.

Those given a second chance to repeat this year are persons who are 17 years and younger.

The permanent secretary in the education ministry, Sanet Steenkamp, said for the 2015 Grade 10 examinations, 3 432 candidates were allowed to repeat in 2016 and 2 258 (65.8 percent) qualified for admission to Grade 11 in 2017. She said their efforts deserve appreciation.







She said the learners who did not meet the requirements for promotion to Grade 11 (between 0 and 22 points) and who are 17 years or younger on the first day of school are allowed to repeat Grade 10.

Equally, she noted, learners in this category are eligible to repeat Grade 10 preferably at their schools on a full-time basis.

Further, learners may repeat on a voluntary basis, provided their school of choice can accommodate them or alternatively may opt for registering at Namcol or part-time institutions registered with the ministry. Steenkamp also said learners who did not meet the requirements and are older than 17 years of age are advised to consider enrolment with Namcol or other institutions registered with the ministry to improve their results in one or more subjects.

The ministry urged learners in this category to work hard to achieve the required points before they reach the age of 21, to be able to continue with Grade 11 on a full-time basis.

Meanwhile, she said, candidates who were enrolled at Namcol and have obtained the minimum required points for admission to Grade 11 but are over the age of 21, are advised to enrol with Namcol until they complete their secondary education.

Alternatively, she said, candidates who have an interest in a vocational career are encouraged to register with vocational training centres through the Namibia Training Authority to improve their skills in vocational education and training.

She reminded parents, guardians and learners that full-time repetition leads to learners forfeiting the points that they obtained during the previous years of Junior Secondary Certificate examinations.

The Grade 12 ordinary level learners will know their fate when the ministry officially releases their national examinations on Thursday.