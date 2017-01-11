NFA’s Kunamuene at AFCON 2017

Windhoek

Namibia Football Association (NFA) competitions manager Titus Kunamuene is in Port Gentil, Gabon as the assistant general coordinator for the venue that will host the Total Africa Cup of Nations 2017 tournament starting this Saturday.

Speaking from Gabon, Kunamuene said their venue will be host to Group D first round matches featuring Ghana, Egypt, Mali and Uganda. The soft-spoken long-serving football administrator will be responsible for ensuring all logistics are in place for the matches.







“This is the biggest level of African football – we have to ensure the venue is ready for the games. We are responsible for the venue administration, ensuring matches are perfectly organized and consistent with all the other venues,” said Kunamuene who will be deputizing CAF general coordinator Samson Adamu from Nigeria.

Fresh from being general coordinator at the 2016 Cosafa Under-20 championship in South Africa last month, Kunamuene is looking forward to his CAF assignment.

“This responsibility opens and enlightens me so much and I’m very humbled because it is not everyone who gets to be here in this capacity and for me it is very special and I have no doubt I will continue to empower myself and impact the game back home in terms of venue management and administration.”

The general coordinators liaise with the venue media officers, members of the Technical Study Group, marketing venue manager, protocol officer and security officers, among others.

The youth program includes flag bearers, players’ escorts, anthems, announcements and countdown to the matches, as well as all parts of the CAF general coordinator’s duties and responsibility.

The newly built Port Gentil Stadium is located in Gabon’s commercial capital Port Gentil and boasts a capacity of 20 000 seats. The stadium also houses a 26-room hotel, an athletics track and two basketball courts. The venue will also host the third place playoff match on February 4.