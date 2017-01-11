Lüderitz residents receive ‘mass houses’

Lüderitz

Twenty-six houses constructed under the mass housing project with the aim of alleviating the housing deficit across the country were officially handed to beneficiaries in Lüderitz shortly before Christmas Eve.

The houses were handed over by the Deputy Mayor of Lüderitz, Brigitte Fredricks, and Councilor Shipora Shihepo.







Joy and happiness could be seen as tears rolled down the faces of beneficiaries. It was indeed a time of rejoicing in the harbour town as 26 families spent the festive season in their newly acquired houses.

One of the recipients, Lisa du Toit, could not hold back on expressing her appreciation as she applauded the town council and the government for a job well done.

She further encouraged the councillors to continue with the equal distribution of mass houses in the town. The beneficiaries consisted mainly of women.

This is the second group which received houses constructed under the mass housing project. The first group received their houses in June 2016, handed over by the Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Sophia Shaningwa.