Six townships mooted for Omuthiya

Omuthiya

The Omuthiya Town Council is ready to go ahead with plans to build six new townships pending suggestions and objections from the community. A public meeting was held last November to allow stakeholders to have some input before the plans are finalised.

The design was undertaken by Stubenrauch Planning Consultants CC and the community had until December to submit their input.







The realisation of the townships is estimated to will cost no less than N$80 million. It will include concepts such as tourism and leisure, an industrial area, an airport and military base, Omainda Proper and Omainda Extension 1 which will encompass business/residential areas, truck ports and a solar park, among others.

The town’s CEO Samuel Mbango shared the updates on the propsed townships when reviewing some of the council’s achievements and challenges for last year. Mbango described 2016 as a good year as most of the undertaken projects had advanced well, noting the completion of gravel roads and the near completion of servicing Extension 6 where Omainda township will be developed.

“As council we are going to endorse the proposed draft because we have not received any input from the public, which means we are all in unison. Therefore 2016 was not a bad year as we are still continuing with our already existing projects and we are looking forward to initiating others during this coming financial year starting June/July,” said Mbango.

However, he said the issue of compensation was one of the challenges that gave council a headache but assured that it had been completely resolved.