Service provision a priority for Tsumeb

The provision of basic services to the residents of Tsumeb remains a priority, as the municipality has re-dedicated itself to upgrading the informal settlements and providing serviced land for the construction of low-cost housing through public private partnerships (PPP) and the Shack Dwellers’ Federation (SDF).

Tsumeb Municipality last year awarded the SDF 300 erven to construct low-cost housing and thus far 140 homes have been constructed and are due to be handed over to the beneficiaries, while a further 45 or more will be built this year, depending on the number of beneficiaries that have secured financial assistance.







In addition to this, the municipality has begun counting the number of people living in Kuvikiland informal settlement to establish the exact number of residents in the area, thus forming the evidential basis regarding what services are needed and which areas are in dire need, as part of the settlement already has electricity and water connection.

These were some of the developments noted by the town’s chief executive officer, Alfeus Benjamin, who said more developmental projects are lined up and pending approval.

“We have given SDF enough land for construction and this year they indicated that they constructed 45 additional houses, because those are the people that have so far secured funds, and more can still be accommodated.

“Meanwhile we have already initiated a programme with the SDF and Namibia Housing Group to count the people living at Kuvikiland to determine how many shacks and erven are. Then they will be granted SDF memberships so that they can benefit,” he said.

The municipality will seek assistance from the line ministry through the Informal Settlement Upgrading Programme once they begin installing basic services, such as sewerage, roads, electricity and water, Benjamin explained.