NWR happy with occupancy during festive season

Windhoek

As many individuals get ready to start work there are many that are only starting their holidays now as they opted to take their leave during January as most establishments are still running specials which provide good incentives to travel now. Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) is no different as it was running a 60 percent discount for some of its lesser-visited establishments during December with the special continuing on until the end of January 2017 in order to give those that did not manage to visit some of its establishments an opportunity to do so.

“It is worthy to note that the domestic market was very excited to explore some of the establishments, with Popa Falls, Hardap, Gross Barmen and Waterberg Resort reaching full occupancy during the Christmas weekend. Our Torra Bay and Sesriem Camp had 100 percent occupancy during the December period, which proved once again that domestic travellers see the value of exploring their country,” says NWR.







NWR chief marketing officer Epson Kasuto acknowledged “the support that we received from the domestic market was crucial in increasing our occupancy during this period. It should be noted that there were a few hiccups that some of our clients experienced of which we have taken note and will address in due course. It is for this reason that we implore our clients not to write us off as we would want them to give us another opportunity during the coming months as we aim to run various specials they will find appealing.”

“It has become a trend that when our clients are not satisfied they take their concerns to social media. We welcome this approach, though at the same time we would want to urge them that addressing any challenges that they may face with any of our team members on the spot will yield better results. Lastly, I would want to emphasise that this is a Namibian company and its interest should be protected by all of us.”