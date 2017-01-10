Indongo, Burns fight not yet done deal – Tobias

Windhoek

While the British media have been ablaze with headlines touting Scottish boxer Ricky Burns as the next man in line to face Namibia’s double world champion Julius ‘Blue Machine’ Indongo in April, Namibia’s boxing promoter Nestor Tobias has on the other hand – albeit temporarily – countered the growing hype, saying nothing is concrete at the moment as negotiations are still ongoing.

As of yesterday, some of Britain’s leading news outlets led by SkySport swanked headlines dominantly tipping Burns as the most favourable man to climb into the ring with Namibia’s newly crowned world champion Indongo, but Tobias was quick to steer clear of any confusion, opining that nothing has been finalised yet.







“We have seen the headlines circulating internationally but what I can however confirm at this point is that all logistics surrounding the fight have not yet been finalised as both camps are still talking and nothing is concrete at this moment. It’s just not Burns’ camp we are in talks with, we are also talking to other stables around the world as the interest from various promoters around the world is growing daily. Indongo is a highly wanted man at the moment, so we are still considering all the offers we have on the table,” said Tobias.

The 33-year-old undefeated Namibian catapulted to the global boxing stage in the most startling fashion when he shook up the division with a sensational first round win over Eduard Troyanovsky – knocking the Russian out inside 40 seconds to capture the unified IBF/IBO super lightweight world titles.

Burns’ manager Tommy Morrison was yesterday quoted in the British media saying his protégé would be putting his WBA super lightweight belt on the line against Indongo at the SSE Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland in April.

“Indongo showed how dangerous he is against the Russian,” Morrison told the Daily Record, one of Scotland’s leading broadsheets, adding: “He is unbeaten in 21 fights and is not to be underestimated. It’s a huge opportunity for Ricky. It’s a chance to get his hands on three of the super lightweight belts. That would make him a wanted man. The best in the world would be beating his door down.”

Burns (41-5-1-KO14) made British boxing history by joining English boxing great Duke McKenzie as a three-weight world champion and made a successful first defence against Kiryl Relikh in October.

Earlier, Burns had been hoping for a Transatlantic showdown with Adrian Broner but the American ace will take on journeyman Adrian Granados in February instead. Burns was even linked with a super fight with Manny Pacquiao after legendary trainer Freddy Roach admitted at the weekend the Scot was on his radar.

However, Burns’ promoter Eddie Hearn quickly poured cold water on the Pacquiao talk but admitted that the bout with Indongo could secure the Coatbridge fighter another two major belts – and make him the No. 1 target in the division.

– Additional info: skysports.com/dailyrecord.co.uk