Onaanda-Omapopo road in bad shape

Ongwediva

The councillor for Elim Constituency says if that constituency could receive more money for capital projects from the national budget he would aim to upgrade the the highly dilapidated road between Onaanda and Omapopo.

Shiimi told New Era on Friday the said road is perilous and in a bad state and urgently needs to be patched up before it claims any lives. “This road was our priority last year, but due to lack of finance we did not touch it. But this year we are hoping for the better,” he said.







Furthermore, Shiimi revealed there are plans to dig six new earth dam in the constituency through the Cash and Food for Work scheme.

“If we get the money we will be happy and indeed go ahead with our plans. We have very decent ideas and plans, but the finance is the hard rock that blocks everything at the moment,” said Shiimi.

He said another plan he has for his constituency is to set up four-crush pans in the constituency through the same Cash and Food for Work programme. In addition, Shiimi said there is a programme called the Rural Employment Scheme that aims to uplift communities with start-up capital and seed-funding to boost their projects.

“This programme will help community members who are trying hard to eliminate poverty, such as women and are willing to venture into business but do not have the starting means and capital,” explained Shiimi.

He further explained that the regional council through the constituency office is helping poor people who are willing to become farmers by supplying them with five livestock, such as goats.

He said a number of goats were supposed to be given last year, but due to poor rainfall in the north the goats were not distributed. “If we receive enough rainfall this year the interested parties will be able to receive those goats,” he said.

Only five households will initially receive five goats each. Once they reproduce the councillor will take the goats from there to give to others in the constituency on the basis of a livestock revolving scheme.