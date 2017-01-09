Hardwork pays off for Grade 10s in Oshikoto

Omuthiya

The exceptional academic performance among Grade 10 learners in Oshikoto Region has been attributed to the commitment and hard work by the learners, teachers and principals, who went the extra mile in executing their duties, despite the official working hours.

This sentiment was expressed by regional education deputy director Vilho Shipuata, who noted commitment and hard work was the only secret recipe to their outstanding performance.







This is the ninth time in a row that Oshikoto has not been beaten as been the best performing region nationally.

The region has 88 Grade 10 centres and 11 schools, which recorded a pass rate of 100 percent, which saw an increase of four from the previous year of 2015.

It further recorded a number of 25 schools, which performed exceptionally well, where only one learner failed.

Despite these achievements, Shipuata feels more could have been done as the regional performance dropped by 3.4 percent from 73.8 percent achieved in 2015 to 70.4 for in 2016.

Meanwhile Oshikoto also returned to 6th position with reference to higher level results,

Shipuata, however, feels that the high entrants of higher level candidates is a contributing factor for not climbing higher on the ladder.

“We are excited and happy about our performance and our ranking as being on top of the ladder, but I must say that we did not perform very well, because there was a slight drop compared to 2015.

“However if we continue to increase the number of schools scoring a 100 percent pass rate, we will certainly remain on top.

“We are very grateful that we have two schools in the top 10 nationally and five learners from Oshikoto that made it to the top 10 of best performers countrywide,” stressed an enthusiastic Shipuata.

He noted that the fact that they have five learners in the top 10, speaks volumes about how committed the educational fraternity and its stakeholders are in the region, and that they are working tirelessly to achieve a common goal.

In the same vein Shipuata expressed dismay over the poor performance at Tsintsabis Combined School, which recorded a zero pass rate.

He said this issue will be high on their agenda for the coming year in order to figure out what went wrong and what can be done to improve performance at the school.

“It’s not a good performance, but we will look into the matter to find out the cause and we shall change the strategies too and enhance what is already there and improve the situation,” he vowed.

Upon inquiry about how he foresees the outcome of the ordinary level results due out on Thursday, Shipuata responded by saying he is optimistic and sees a possibility of improving their regional ranking.

“Looking at our performance on higher level, I am optimistic that we will do even better in the upcoming ordinary level results.

“We are likely going to improve our ranking and we are working hard to enhance the quality of our symbols to enable our learners to enter tertiary education without hiccups, and this will be attained because we have put more effort into our learning and teaching strategies,” concluded Shipuata.

