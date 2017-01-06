Pedestrian killed in road accident

Ongwediva

A 29-year-old man from Eko lyaNaambo in Oshana died instantly after he was struck by a vehicle that was trying to avoid a head-on collision.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at Adolf Location when two vehicles that were heading to Ongwediva crashed. Oshana police regional commander Commissioner Rauna Amwele said the police suspect that one of the vehicles involved in the incident was trying to overtake and so caused the crash.







“The Toyota pickup hit another car that was coming from Ongwediva to Ondangwa and later hit a man that was standing alongside the road,” said Amwele.

Amwele noted that although no arrests have been made, a case of culpable homicide was opened and will be forwarded to the Office of the Prosecutor General for a decision on whether to prosecute the suspect.

The police commissioner said the Toyota pickup had four occupants while the Mercedes Benz had two occupants, including the driver.

Both occupants were taken to the hospital, from where they were soon discharged, as none of the passengers suffered any serious injuries.