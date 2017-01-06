Kramer scoops Miss Southern Africa crown in London

Windhoek

Twenty-two year-old Namibian Monica Kramer was recently crowned Miss Southern Africa UK 2017 in London.

Botswana’s Orenelle Rublim Mlambo, also 22, was crowned First Princess, while the 17-year-old Zimbabwean beauty Eleanor Moyo was crowned Second Princess. According to co-founder Sindi Duma, seven girls from different southern African countries participated in the pageant.

Kramer said her responsibilities as Miss Southern Africa UK 2017 include working alongside a chosen charity, helping them to raise funds, to motivate fellow Africans and contribute towards positive change in all southern African countries. “It is really an exciting thing… and I am lucky to be part of it,” she said.







She adds that the Namibian community in England is smaller compared to other African countries, such as Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya and that her winning Miss Southern Africa UK creates a platform that gives her the opportunity to raise the Namibian flag high and showcase Namibia’s natural beauty and the beautiful culture we have.

Miss Southern Africa UK was founded in 2004 and it’s the first time that a Namibian representative has won the crown. Duma said Miss Southern Africa UK was formed as an inspiration for the young beautiful girls from SADC to love and appreciate themselves and to be recognised as ambassadors, so they can help those who are under privileged in their own countries.