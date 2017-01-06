Happy day…

San communities resettled at Farm Ondera and those in Etosha National Park’s Namutoni Park entered the year 2017 with joy as they received a donation of clothing, shoes and food parcels from Omuthiya Constituency Councillor Samuel Shivute, who did so in his personal capacity in an effort to assist those who are in need and vulnerable. Shivute said his gesture was not a once-off donation and implored those with goods that they do not want to use to deliver them to the constituency office so that they can be distributed to the identified vulnerable groups.

