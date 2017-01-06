Frieda crowned Miss High School North 2016

Windhoek

The festive season started well for young model, Frieda Shali from Reverend Juuso Shikongo Senior Secondary School in Omuntele, after she was crowned Miss High School North 2016 in Ondangwa last month.

The glittery event took place at the Ekamuti Lodge, where local artists like Kalux, Filly-zo, Young Kasi, Jomolizo, Lbht, Danger Boys, Dhp and Bhukaid showcased massive performances, while Mappz Kapofi and Linda Ruben, hosted the evening.







Shali walked away with a cash prize of N$1500, a N$600 shopping voucher from Spar, vouchers from Destiny hotel, Connie Hair Salon, a years movie tickets at Epic Cinema, airtime to the value of N$150, a microwave and a free photoshoot with Racio Media Group.

Omagano Shivute from Negumbo SSS was crowned 1st Princess and Miss Personality, while Lucia Kapolo from Gabriel Taapopi SSS was crowned 2nd Princess.

According to the organisers, the event is aimed at raising funds that will be used to help less fortunate children with their basic needs, give young girls in high school a chance to take part in modeling events that encourage their confidence and empower them to pursue their modeling careers.

In addition, the event is also aimed at giving an opportunity to the communities to truly see all the undeniable potential possessed by their young women, as well as their ability to make significant contributions to their communities.

On the catwalk… Second Princess Lucia Kapolo, Miss High School North 2016 Frieda Shali and First Princess Omagano Shivute after the crowning of Miss High School North in Ondangwa last month.