19-year-old gang raped in Katutura

Windhoek

A nineteen-year-old Windhoek girl was brutally raped on Wednesday by a gang of three men who allegedly forced themselves on her without any consent.

According to City Police spokesperson Constable Fabian Amukwelele, the three suspects raped the young woman in a riverbed next to Etetewe Street in Katutura.







Amukwelele said after the incident in the riverbed the suspects continued to sexually assault the victim after they dragged her to a nearby house where the violation continued.

A case of rape has since been opened against the three suspects at Wanaheda police station.

The three suspects are apparently known to the victim. Two of them are still on the run and only one has been arrested so far.

Amukwelele informed New Era that the victim was treated at Hakahana Clinic, where it was confirmed that she had been raped, following which the Women and Child Protection Unit of the Namibian police took over the case.

Just two hours into the New Year another case of rape was reported, when a 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her boyfriend. It is alleged the suspect forced himself on her while using a knife to subdue and intimidate his victim.

“The incident happened in a riverbed where the victim was heard by a member of the public screaming for help,” Amukwelele said.

Although a case of rape has been opened against the suspect at Wanaheda police station, the suspect is still on the run. The incident occurred along Mersia Street at 7 De Laan in Otjomuise, Windhoek.