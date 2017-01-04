Seven road fatalities since December 30

Windhoek

Seven fatalities have been recorded in 42 accidents since December 30 the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVAF) has announced.

It was also noted that of the 42 recorded crashes, 15 occurred on December 30, resulting in four fatalities, two in Otjozondjupa Region and one each in the Zambezi and Kunene regions, with 31 minor to serious injuries sustained.







Of the 16 crashes that occurred on Saturday, December 31, it was revealed that 39 injuries were recorded with two fatalities of which one was in the Hardap Region and one in the Ohangwena Region.

On New Year’s Day nine crashes were reported, resulting in 23 injuries and one fatality in the Oshikoto Region. On Monday two crashes were recorded with three injured, but no fatalities.