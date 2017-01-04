On the job…

Bank Windhoek has appointed of Aloysius Garoëb, the current manager of its Oshakati branch, as area manager for the far north as from January 1. Aloysius joined Bank Windhoek in 2012 as Oshakati branch manager. He has since then been responsible for the smooth running of the branch and four sub-branches with a staff complement of 79. Aloysius is a seasoned banker and has more than 25 years of banking experience. In congratulating Aloysius on his new position, managing director of Bank Windhoek Baronice Hans said: “We wish Aloysius success with his new responsibilities in the leadership role at our far northern branches. His extensive knowledge and wealth of experience in the banking sector will no doubt add value to the bank and our clients.”

