NWR’s Okaukuejo generates N$100 million

Windhoek

In what can be described as a major milestone in the life of the biggest and oldest resort within the Etosha National Park, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Okaukuejo generated a revenue of N$100 million during the period November 1, 2015 to October 31, 2016 which translated to an overall revenue increase of 16 percent compared to the previous financial year.

This milestone can confidently be credited to the popularity of the resort, which has an annual average occupancy of over 80 percent. One of its draw cards is the large, floodlit waterhole, which receives exceedingly regular visits from a wide diversity of wildlife. This includes herds of antelopes, family groups of elephant, some black rhinos, as well as the “king of the jungle” himself.







When asked what her thoughts were about this great achievement, Katriena Hoeses, Okaukuejo’s resort manager said, “reaching such a milestone cannot be attributed to her team only. The different reservation offices tremendously contributed to this achievement and should be congratulated, as well.”

During the certificate handover at the resort, Zelna Hengari, NWR’s managing director, could not hide her joy at Okaukuejo’s latest achievement. She pointed out that such an achievement would serve as an encouragement to other NWR camps/resorts.

“As the year draws to an end, each one of us has a reason to celebrate due to this major milestone. That’s why, as we celebrate, we should plan for the future so that we can work to achieve more,” she said.