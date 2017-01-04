New appointment…

FNB Namibia has appointed Elzita Beukes as communications manager of the marketing and communications team. Elzita holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media from Rhodes University, as well as a postgraduate Diploma in International Cooperation and Development from the United Nations University (Tokyo, Japan). She has worked at the United Nations, later joined a commercial bank and has been the head of corporate communications and marketing at the National Commission on Research, Science and Technology for the past three years. Elzita said she is excited about her new career opportunity and looks forward to growing the FNB brand, while building strong relationships – internally and externally. “I am driven by positivity, big goals and dreams inspire me to wake up every morning. Each day is a new opportunity to achieve something new. Consistency is the key to lasting success,” she said.

