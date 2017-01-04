Mother fears detained son could kill her

Windhoek

A Windhoek mother has requested the court to keep her 26-year-old son in prison for as long as possible, as she is afraid he may kill her if he is released.

Maria Kahungu, a resident of Havana informal settlement in Windhoek, informed the court in writing or her wish that he son, Markus Ameya, remain in custody, stating that he had made threats against her life on multiple occasions, and as a result she lives in fear.







Ameya made his first court appearance before Magistrate Ruben Mutuku in Katutura Magistrate’s Court yesterday on charges of assault by threat, read with the provisions of Domestic Violence Act of 2003. It is alleged Ameya intentionally assaulted his mother and further threatened to end her life with a knife at their family home at Monte Cristo Road, Havana on December 30, 2016.

It is believed the accused intended on making his threats a reality, as it was reportedly not the first time the accused has made a threats against his mother and expressed his intention to end her life. Similar charges have been laid against the accused in the past.

After his rights were explained to him Ameya opted to conduct his own defence, although he was given an opportunity to be represented a State attorney.

His mother informed the court that she had on two previous occasions filed similar charges against her son but each time he got off lightly, adding that on those occasions he was released on bail but violated all bail conditions imposed on him.

After his release the accused allegedly continued to assault his mother. “He is making life difficult for me and my minor children,” Kahungu explained.

Public prosecutor Ellen Shipena strongly opposed granting the accused bail, stating that the accused was granted bail previously but contravened the conditions. Magistrate Mutuku informed the accused he will remain in custody until an application for a formal bail hearing has been presented to court.

He was informed a motivating letter should accompany the bail application, offering valid reasons why the accused thinks he is suitable to be granted bail. Ameya, who is detained at Katutura police station, will remain in custody until April 7 when he is scheduled to make his next court appearance.