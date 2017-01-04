Meroro well sharpened for Lerena fight

Windhoek

Namibia’s veteran cruiserweight boxer Vikapita ‘Beastmaster’ Meroro is still hard at work burning the midnight oil in preparation for next month’s crucial fight against South Africa’s Kevin Lerena.

The non-title fight is scheduled for February 4 at the Emperors Palace in Johannesburg, South Africa and is being promoted by Golden Gloves Promotions.







In an interview yesterday, promoter and trainer Nestor Tobias expressed satisfaction with Meroro’s overall preparation and dedication since they started training in the festive season, saying they won’t rest until Meroro is in top shape.

“Meroro is a dedicated guy and he was in the gym the whole December preparing for next month’s fight. In fact, we’re on our way to the gym now as we speak, so that’s how important this fight is to him and his career.

“All in all, I have to say I’m happy with our preparation for the fight, but there are still certain aspects that we want to touch on, so we will continue working hard on perfecting all his moves and to make sure that he is fully ready,” said Tobias.

“As we earlier indicated, this is an important fight for Meroro and a win against Lerena next month will definitely go a long way in defining his future prospects. So come February 4, our plan is to see Meroro going out there and giving his best to win the fight,”

Meroro, who comes into the fight with a loss against highly-rated Dmitry Kudryashov, holds a record of 33 fights, 28 wins and 5 losses and this fight therefore offers him a perfect opportunity to get his career back on track.

The Namibian will be faced with a massive task to overcome a man who recently won the Africa Cruiserweight Super 6 boxing championship in South Africa. Lerena has a record of 17 fights, 16 wins and only 1 loss.

“Despite his last loss against a highly rated boxer, Meroro remains a good boxer and we have given him this opportunity to prove himself and return his confidence,” added Tobias.

The fight will be screened live on Supersport.