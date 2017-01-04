Government’s key activities for 2017 – a summary

In his New Year’s message last week, President Hage Geingob outlined the following key activities for the year ahead.

January – The provision of subsidised ploughing services, fertilisers and seeds to communal farmers in rural areas.

February – The New Public Procurement Act becomes operational (enabling the first computerised procurement system that will enhance transparency).







June – The Old Age Social Grant is to be increased by N$100 to N$1200.

September – Construction of a new Vocational Training Centre in Nkurenkuru to commence.

September – The second land conference will be held to chart the way forward.

September – E-health services with online patient-record and pharmaceutical-dispensing systems go live.

September – A multi-disciplinary youth training centre to be established in Kavango.

2017 – Urban land servicing and delivery of affordable housing, with 6 000 plots and 5 000 housing units planned for 2017.

2017 – Elimination of the bucket system in rural areas and their replacement with more decent sanitation solutions, starting with the //Karas and Hardap regions.

2017 – The sport ministry will conclude a review of the Sports Act and policy, to define and prioritise national sport codes, which will guide funding and development priorities.

2017 – In the international arena Namibia will continue to call for the full implementation of all relevant United Nations resolutions on Palestine and the Western Sahara.