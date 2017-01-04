Frank appointed to Supreme Court

Windhoek

Senior Advocate Theo Frank, who is no stranger to the role of a judge, was recently appointed as an ad hoc Judge of Appeal to the Namibia Supreme Court with effect from March 1 to December 31 this year.

The Judicial Commission announced that Frank who served as a High Court Judge from 1990 to 1996 and intermittently as ad hoc Judge of Appeal from 1995 was appointed alongside former Constitutional Court of South Africa Judge Yvonne Mokgoro and long-serving ad hoc Judge of Appeal Fred Chomba from Zambia.







It was further announced that President Hage Geingob on recommendation of the Judicial Commission re-appointed acting judges of the High Court, Dr Collins Parker, Kobus Miller and Petrus Unengu on a further term from December 31, 2016 to March 31 this year.

The term of Acting Judge Boas Usiku, who served since September last year was also extended to March 31 this year. Usiku is currently involved in a couple of murder trials that have niot yet been finalised.

According to the announcement, the appointments of the ad hoc and acting judges was necessitated to form a pool from which judges can be selected to hear cases so as to enable the Supreme and High Courts to deal expeditiously with its work.