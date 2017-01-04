Beer bottle attack claims life

Ongwediva

A 30-year-old man did not live to see the New Year as he died on December 31 from injuries he sustained after he was with allegedly hit with a beer bottle on the forehead at Uukwandongo village following a scuffle with the suspected assailant.

The incident occurred at a drinking place in Okahao Constituency.

Omusati police spokesperson Warrant Officer Lineekela Shikongo confirmed the incident, saying the deceased, one Elikana Iingo Ndatoolewe Uuyage, a resident of Uukwandongo died shortly after he was rushed to hospital.







“Uuyage was rushed to Okahao District Hospital, but later transferred to Oshakati Intermediate Hospital where died at around 15h54 the next day.”

Shikongo said the victim’s next of kin have already been informed and further divulged that the suspect in a matter is a Namibian male, aged 27 from Onaniki village, Okahao Constituency.

He has been arrested and he was expected to appear in court on Tuesday.