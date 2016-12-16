When in Keetmans …

Keetmanshoop

Hello! This is Keetmanshoop, the capital of the biggest region in Namibia, //Karas. Despite the hot temperatures the hospitality will make you want to stay here longer than planned. Thus, if you find yourself here, the first thing you will probably need is a place to sleep, and fear not because there are plenty of accommodation facilities – and you should be able to get yourself a perfect place that meets your needs and standards.

Keetmanshoop has one of the best accommodation facilities around for a small town, with three-star establishments to choose from, such as Maritz Country Lodge, Central Lodge, Bird Mansion, Canyon Hotel, and Schützenhaus, which is the oldest German club in Southern Africa, established in 1907. And should your budget be too tight to sleep over at one of these spectacular hotels, there are various guest houses such as Bernice Beds, La Rochelle, Home Sweet Home, Gessert, Birds Nest, Rachel’s Backpackers and Rus n Bietjie,

Visitors who prefer to enjoy the natural settings can also do so without driving out of town, with the recently upgraded Caravan Park in the centre of town offering an opportunity for camping.

The Keetmanshoop Municipality’s Dawn Kruger knows that the town has among the best accommodation facilities in the country, stating that the facilities can compete and match with the best.

Once settled in and ready to explore town, visiting the museum should be on your to- do list, and with its rich heritage of the Nama people and its culture you are sure to learn a thing or two while on holiday. Nature lovers can also visit the quiver tree forest, which has been declared a national heritage site, less than 15 kilometres north-east of the town and indigenous to the harsh conditions of the south. The trees are known to reach about 300 years, adapting to extreme conditions by storing water in their trunks.

The public swimming pool, situated in the centre of town, offers guests a cool-off, relaxing facility, while the Keetmanshoop Central Park with its beautiful lawn and trees is sure to remind you of Windhoek’s Zoo Park before the water crisis. A perfect place to sit and relax.

As evening approaches, there are a few places in town for those that like to go out for a beer or just to dance the night away, but all roads lead to the location, Tseiblaagte, where there are plenty of bars to choose from. You can start off the evening at a popular bar, Remember Inn, where you are sure to meet interesting people, and for those who want to eat and drink, Homs Ai Sky Bar & Restaurant is the perfect place, where you can enjoy some fresh air while you wine and dine.

Another place not to miss for those that love outdoor life is the Tseiblaagte Sports Bar, popularly known as YB Inn – as many say, you have not enjoyed Keetmanshoop if you haven’t been there and with the ever energetic DJ Tony on the decks, you are guaranteed to be entertained in what might just be a night never to forget.

And when these spots close their doors at 02h00, you can still continue to enjoy the early hours at Club Vibe, where you can dance until sunrise.