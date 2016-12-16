Oanob offers lunch on Xmas Day

Windhoek

This festive season, with a big heart like no other, Lake Oanob Resort will be hosting a special Christmas lunch to capture the feeling of Christmas, which is a time of family and giving. The lunch will remind the visitors why the festive season is the most important holiday of the year.

It is that time of the year when exhaustion kicks in and all one can think of is some peace and quiet. If your craving is tranquility, one of the places you may go looking for what Mother Nature at its best can offer with a touch of adventure and relaxation, look no further than the Lake Oanob Resort. With its splendid lake views, genuine and heart-felt hospitality, it promises absolute entertainment and relaxation that would make your worries disappear.

Situated about 100 kilometres south of Windhoek, covering 6 200 hectares, Lake Oanob Resort offers its visitors an amazing view over the lake, the dam and the mountains surrounding the resort.

‘Body and Soul in Harmony with Nature,’ is the motto behind Lake Oanob Resort that aims to keep the natural landscape the way it is.

The resort offers activities such as game drives where one has an opportunity to see wild animals at close range. The resort’s famous Giraffe Pool Bar also presents visitors the opportunity to relax and enjoy their drinks while cooling down in the pool.

Other activities that visitors can look forward to are hiking, boat rides, canoeing, aqua cycling, indoor and outdoor pools or swimming in the lake itself. The resort’s spacious luxury chalets, cozy rooms and unique campsites create a perfect place to relax and energise.