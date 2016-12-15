Otjozondjupa launches road safety campaign

Otjiwarongo

The police at Otjozondjupa recently launched its road safety and crime prevention operations for the festive season. The campaign started on November 16 and runs to January 17, 2017.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Maureen Mbeha said road traffic patrols will be conducted on all roads.

The police have already started with setting up roadblocks on all roads, with the main focus on the B1 road between Okahandja, Otjiwarongo and Otavi, as well as on the B8 Road between Otavi and Mururani.

“Most people travel during the festive seasons and the Namibian Police Force and all stakeholders are committed to ensuring the message of road safety awareness is implanted in each and every road user, hence request all road users to adhere to road safety tips to avoid unnecessary road accidents and arrive safe at their respective destinations,” she said.

Mbeha urged drivers to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and to refrain from drinking and driving, or using mobile phones while driving. Drivers and passengers are also urged to always use seatbelts.

“Ensure your motor vehicle tyres are in good condition before you take up any long journey – long-distance drivers should have co-drivers – and do not allow any person without a valid driving license to assist you when tired. Rather park, rest and proceed when fresh,” Mbeha proposed.

Otjiwarongo Traffic Unit Inspector Naftali Aebeb said road users should be vigilant and that the traffic department will not tolerate the overloading of vehicles. “Passengers should not get into motor vehicles that exceed the total number of passengers they are supposed to carry,” Aebeb cautioned.

Drivers are urged to not exceed the speed limit of 120km per hour, to respect roadsigns and avoid unsafe, illegal overtaking at blind spots.

Otjozondjupa Traffic Unit warned drivers that they will not show mercy to any driver disrespecting the law.

Passengers and motorists are urged to report at any police checkpoints any irregularities, such as speeding, overtaking and overloading to the following numbers: Otjiwarongo (0818822661), Okahandja (0818822662), Kombat (0818822665), Outjo (0818822669), Otavi (0818822670) and Grootfontein (0818822671).

“We need to make a personal contribution to saving lives this festive season by pledging to obey all traffic rules and regulations and, therefore, taking personal responsibility for our own safety and that of fellow Namibians on our roads,” said Aebeb.