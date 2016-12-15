New chapter…

The new New Era Publication Corporation (NEPC) board of directors yesterday visited the company’s headquarters in Windhoek for induction. New directors, led by chairperson Esau Mbako (seated left), acquainted themselves with the status of the company by listening to senior managers, who were led by chief executive officer Dr Audrin Mathe (seated right). Board members also met the staff of NEPC to whom they explained their mandate for the next three years. Information minister Tjekero Tweya (not in the photo) appointed the new directors with effect from December 1.

Link to this story!