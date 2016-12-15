N$2 million theft suspects still at large

Swakopmund

The Namibian Police in Walvis Bay are investigating a case of theft following an incident last Sunday when a gang of criminals broke into a house of a businessman and stole local and hard currency amounting to N$2 million.

The 48-year-old Namibian businessman, Jaco Martinsen, who is the owner of Namib Roos Transport Company that transports goods mainly to South Africa, had U$100 000 which is about N$1.4 million in cash as well a South African registered firearm at his house during the housebreaking and theft.







Chief Inspector Erastus Iikuyu yesterday told New Era that it is normal procedure for Nampol to check whether the foreign currency was declared before entering the country and whether the firearm was registered.

The housebreaking and theft occurred on Sunday at Martinsen’s house at Nonidas situated just outside Swakopmund while he was attending church.

According to Iikuyu unknown suspects allegedly forced a bathroom window open to gain entrance to the house.

“A safe key that was left in the cupboard by Martinsen gave the suspects easy access to empty the safe,” Iikuyu explained.

The suspects got away with U$100 000, 24 gold watches, three laptops, jewellery, cameras, a 9mm pistol and an iPhone.

Iikuyu said the stolen goods alone had a combined value of N$980 000.

It is believed that a car was used to transport the goods. According to Iikuyu it is not clear at this stage how many suspects took part in the burglary.