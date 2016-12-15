Kadhikwa appointed to uranium mining company board

Windhoek

Australian exploration and mining company Bannerman Resources Limited has appointed local entrepreneur Twapewa Kadhikwa as a non-executive director of its Namibian subsidiary, Bannerman Mining Resources Namibia. The mining company announced the appointment on December 13, saying Kadhikwa’s appointment “coincides with the resignation of [Namibia’s First Lady] Monica Kalondo [Geingos] after serving the company as a director since 2010”.

The mining company said Kadhikwa's industry profile and insights would be invaluable in guiding the development of the Etango uranium project. Bannerman Resources is listed on both the Australian and Namibian stock exchanges and has interests in uranium mining in Namibia. Bannerman's principal asset is it's wholly-owned Etango project situated near Rio Tinto's Rössing uranium mine, Paladin's Langer Heinrich uranium mine and CGNPC's Husab uranium mine currently under construction.







“I am delighted to welcome Twapewa as a director of our Namibian subsidiary. I know that her energy and profile positions her as an ideal ambassador within Namibia for the Etango project,” said Bannerman Australia’s CEO Brandon Munro.

Kadhikwa is a successful Namibian businesswoman and a role model for young entrepreneurs. In addition to her impressive business track record, Kadhikwa brings to the company a highly respected passion for SME development.

Geingos stepped down from the board as part of her scaling down and re-alignment of corporate interests.

“Bannerman has shown exemplary conduct in the crucial areas of corporate social responsibility, environmental care, employee relations and governance. I have been proud to be involved with Bannerman,” Geingos is quoted as saying in the statement issued by Bannerman Resources Limited.

The board of directors of Bannerman Mining Resources Namibia now consists of Kadhikwa as non-executive director, Werner Ewald as managing director and Munro as board chairperson.

Bannerman says a definitive feasibility study has confirmed the technical, environmental and financial viability of a large open pit and heap leach operation at one of the world’s largest undeveloped uranium deposits.

“Since 2015, Bannerman has conducted a large-scale heap leach demonstration program to provide further assurance to financing parties, generate process information for the detailed engineering design phase and build and enhance internal capability,” the company said.