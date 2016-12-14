Meroro to face Lerena at Emperors Palace

Windhoek

Namibia’s veteran cruiserweight boxer Vikapita ‘Beastmaster’ Meroro will look to redeem himself when he steps into the ring with the in-form Kevin Lerena from South Africa.

Their fight is scheduled for February 4 next year at the Emperors Palace in Johannesburg, South Africa and is being promoted by Golden Gloves Promotions.







Meroro, who comes into the fight with a loss against highly-rated Dmitry Kudryashov, holds a record of 33 fights, 28 wins and 5 losses and this fight therefore gives him a perfect opportunity to get his career back on track.

The Namibian will be faced with an uphill task of overcoming a man who has just won the Africa Cruiserweight Super 6 boxing championship in South Africa. Kevin Lerena has a record of 17 fights, 16 wins and only 1 loss, and is promoted by Golden Gloves Promotions.

“Despite his last loss against a highly rated boxer, Meroro remains a good boxer and we have given him this opportunity to prove himself and return his confidence. He will thus have to sacrifice his holidays and dedicate the time to intensive training to ensure that he is physically and mentally ready come the 4th February 2017,” said promoter and trainer Nestor Tobias.

The fight will be beamed live on Supersport.