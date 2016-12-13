Cops block heavily armed robbers

Windhoek

Four armed robbers were found in possession of two AK-47 rifles while attempting to rob a club in Hakahana informal settlement yesterday morning. The robbers were also in possession of two pistols.

Nampol spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi said the AK-47 rifles are considered weapons of war and are not supposed to be in private hands.







“The AK-47s are under investigation. As for its origin, it appears to be from our neighbouring country, Angola, and that needs to be verified,” Deputy Commissioner Kanguatjivi said.

According to a City Police spokesperson, the robbers attempted to steal N$20 000 and cigarettes packs from Club Elago, but five suspects, including a security guard, were arrested in connection with the foiled robbery.

Fabian Amukwelele of the City Police explained that the security guard was arrested after he was also linked to the crime. He told New Era that four of the suspects tied the unarmed security guard up and took N$20 000 from the counter and also took an unspecified amount of money from a gambling machine.

Upon their arrival, the police found that the suspects were still inside the club, but they soon fled on foot to One Nation informal settlement, where they were later apprehended.

While fleeing from law enforcement officers one suspect – name withheld – was shot and wounded in the shoulder by the police. He is currently under police guard at Katutura State Hospital.

The police recovered the stolen money and cigarettes cartons.