Uutoni Final World Title Eliminator bout set for USA

Windhoek

It is official, Namibia’s WBO Junior Flyweight International champion Japhet Uutoni will fight highly-rated Angel Acosta of Puerto Rico for the final world title eliminator in Dallas Texas, USA in February next year.

By simple definition, a final world title eliminator is when two top rated boxers are given an opportunity to fight each other, with the winner of that fight becoming the mandatory challenger to fight the current world champion in that particular division.







In the case of Uutoni and Acosta’s fight, they are both vying for the WBO Jnr Flyweight world title, which is vacant after the pervious champion moved up one division.

On December 30th, number 1 rated Moises Fuentes of Mexico will fight number 2 rated Kosei Tanaka of Japan also for the vacant world title, and the winner between the two will face the winner between Uutoni and Acosta.

Promoter Nestor Tobias announced the news yesterday, saying the mega fight would be promoted by MC Cotto Promotions.

Uutoni is currently rated number 4 in the world by the WBO, while Acosta is rated number 5 in the Jnr Flyweight division. Uutoni will go into this fight with a record of 13 fights, 12 wins and 1 loss, while Acosta is currently unbeaten with 15 fights and straight wins.

“This is a big opportunity for Uutoni, he has worked hard since being an Olympic boxer, his big break is now here and he must win this fight if he wants to fight the world champion.

“ We are also making history as MTC Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy by having our very first title fight in the USA, it is not easy to go and fight there but we are there now and humbled by the opportunity. It is a real pity that we cannot stage the fight in Namibia due to financial constraints and that is why we had no option than to fight away, said Tobias.