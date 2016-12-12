Three men cross Okavango River to flee police

Rundu

The police in Kavango East Region on Thursday almost arrested three men, who were in possession of four elephant tusks, but the suspects managed to swim across the river, leaving four elephant tusks behind.

The police believe the three suspects could be Angolan nationals.

According to Kavango East regional crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Willie Bampton, the dramatic escape occurred at around 19h51 at the riverbank near Mashare village, some 40 km east of Rundu, where the men were found in possession of the four tusks.







“The police were on patrol in the area around the banks of the river after getting a tip-off from the community and the three unknown Angolan suspects fled the scene back into Angola when they noticed the cops. However, our investigations are ongoing,” Bampton told New Era.