Angolan man takes own life at Kehemu

Rundu

A 35-year-old Angolan man committed suicide on Saturday morning, leaving no clue as to what motivated his fatal actions.

It is alleged that the man shot himself with an R75 (765mm) pistol in the toilet at his home and died on the spot.

The victim had lived in the area for many years, locals said, and was identified as Basilio Cellestino Jaka.

“The next of kin are not yet informed, as they are staying in Angola. We are investigating the suicide,” Kavango East regional crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Willie Bampton said on Saturday.