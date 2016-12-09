Rauna @ Miss Fashion Week Universe in Miami

Windhoek

Local model, Rauna Kapofi (25) is delighted to have been selected to represent Southern Africa at this year’s Miss Fashion Week Universe pageant which started yesterday in Miami in the United States of America (USA).

The Namibian beauty could barely contain her excitement to be selected as one of the top four models to represent Africa at the pageant. “I feel honoured and excited to be selected among other 60 models from Africa, who have been campaigning for this competition,” says Rauna. “Becoming a finalist for this pageant is a dream come true for me. I would strive for my best at this pageant to make Namibia and Africa proud at large,” she says. Rauna has taken part in several local pageants such as Miss Namibia, Miss Youth Namibia and some local fashion shows over the past years.







“I believe in the philosophy that says nothing is more expensive than a missed opportunity and this made me try out the MFWA. To me life is not about finding oneself but it’s about creating you,” she says. Raun adds that one should be one’s self best by holding a positive attitude towards everything. “Once you are positive that you can do it, then you will definitely do it and you make everyone around you believe it, even those who always have negative perceptions about you,” she says.

Rauna could not wait to be in Miami and meet other contestants and she was looking forward to networking with the entire team there. The event aims to celebrate fashion, beauty and lifestyle, and features a unique crossover of international cultures from designers, entertainers and celebrities from around the world.

The winner stands to win international modeling contracts as well as other valuable prizes.