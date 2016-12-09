North sees its first ever beer festival

Windhoek

All roads may probably be leading to the north of the country today for a lifetime experience of the Etenda Annual Beer and Barbeque Festival at the Ondangwa Trade Fair and Exhibition Centre today and tomorrow.

Promoter of the event, Success Da Silva, the first ever festival of its kind in the north by the Small Park and Ames Investment CC, aims at uniting and bringing the people together for the beginning of the festive season. “The event also aims at promoting cultural diversity and uniting both local and international artists and helping build their relationship, while also bringing the fun close to the people,” says Da Silva. Minister of Environment and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta is officially opening the festival at the Ondangwa Trade Fair and Exhibition Centre today. “We will also be having matching by traditional leaders and everyone starting from Olukonda to the venue. Gazza, Jaiyo, Omsaane Niihana, Amadazfloor, Big Ben and Dj KFC will be performing,” informs Da Silva.







Tomorrow Heavy K, The Dogg, Young T, Rash Sheehama, Ndawana, Bantu, Young Kasi, Kinzzo, M4 Small Park live band, Dj Ambizzy and Dj Erick and Mix will be performing. Apart from the massive performances, there will also be the hosting of Miss Etenda Annual Beer Festival 2016. Traditional food and drinks are also available cheaper while beers such as Tafel, Windhoek, Castle Lite and Hansa Draught will be sold for N$15.00 each. “We will also be having a kids’ corner and kids will get kids drinks for free,” says Da Silva. The after party will be at Ondangwa Tennis Club with a free potjie (goulash) .