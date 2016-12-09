Karabo enlivens fashion showcase

Windhoek

It was fireworks as promised on Saturday night in Katutura at the Pamue Car Wash.

A limited but spirited and enthusiastic audience no doubt was having a bash of a night, courtesy of upcoming local township disco artist, Karabo Ndjavera. The occasion was the Kiki’s Fashion Showcase when New York-based, Kiki Riruako, displayed a collection of imported women garments which were also available for sale.

Setting the stage earlier in the evening for the glamour event were none other than the Oviritje-genre Ongoronomundu players, Etoo, a dancer and singer, and Cello, a keyboardist. By the time the two descended the stage the evening was pregnant with anticipation for Karabo, known for her hit song, Mbiritjita, in which a girlfriend is appealing to boyfriend, Collin, to prevent those vying for his affection against their jealous antics against her, especially them jealously taunting her that she considers herself somebody, hence the title of the hit song, Mbiritjita.







Accompanied by her two dancers, and with Dj S on controls, and Princess M shepherding the occasion in between the performances as MC, Karabo had all and sundry, fashionistas, revelers and socialites eating out of the palms of her hands, keeping them spell bound for a good deal of the night. But nothing had the guests in more ecstasy than a duet by Karabo and Stoney on a cover version of Splash song, Mbekusuvera Namibia (I love you Namibia). The audience would just not have enough of the duet with members of the audience asking for more, albeit at a cost more than willing to part with N$100 notes to hear their all-time favourite song sung by their own local township disco artists.

As testimony to the magic effect of the duet on the audience, some guests could not resist the temptation of lurching onto the dancing floor. Stoney may not be known to Namibian music lovers and fans but is a retired musician. That his must in his days have been golden voice of township disco on the local scene was unmistakable from his offering on the night, inducing a nostalgic aura into the audience that could not but singing engulf it into a frenzy of some sort. Surely Namibia must have talents. Such was the excitement with the popular Tura venue now abuzz with speculations if this was the beginning of Stoney’s musical comeback. This author’s guess is as good as the fans’. But as speculative and wishful as Stoney’s comeback may be for now, in Karabo, local township disco fans must certainly not only have a jewel of a singer but an entertainer par excellence. Certainly she is something to watch if only there could be any future in the local music industry that many a talented artists so much dream and crave for. As an icing on the glamour of the night a drink and finger dinner was part of the event for only N$100.

“I think the turnout was great to me, as we all know it was a weekend filled with lots of events all over Windhoek and the country at large. So I must say I was impressed by the people that came through to the event and showed support as well. I really appreciated it from the bottom of my heart,” is the immediate impression of Kiki. She confesses to making business on the night with a lot of ladies turning up showing great interest and leaving home with an item or three. “It really just shows how much interest they show in the clothing I showcased on Saturday. The clothes are so beautiful and affordable hence why most ladies could not leave without buying anything. And I’m really humbled,” adds she.

Those who may have missed the occasion are by no mean lost at all as they can still reach Kiki on 0818950158 at the moment. She still has items left from the showcase on Saturday. “So ladies better take this opportunity and call me up and see what I have in store for them,” she entices. Currently she is working on opening a boutique jointly with cousin, Princess M. “This is where we would like ladies to be treated to good quality, classic and sassy attires in the heart of Windhoek. So every lady should indeed to look forward to a unique range of clothes. Not to forget the men attires will soon follow suit,” Kiki signs off