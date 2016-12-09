Hooves take centre stage in Rehoboth… horses gallop for supremacy

Rehoboth

With three races left before the curtain comes down on the popular horse racing series on the local equestrian sporting calendar – Rehoboth is to play host to the annual Tobie van Wyk Race Day at the Naris Turf Club horse racing track tomorrow.

Over 60 horses and their respective jockeys will line up in a strong field as competition for supremacy intensifies, and Rehoboth should be the ultimate destination for equestrian sports lovers.







An adrenaline-pumping bonanza is expected to capture the imagination of spectators during the day and all eyes would be fixed on Shadaloo.

The latter claimed victory in the Champ of Champs, the gruelling hotly contested Nissan Pupkewitz Toyota 2 200m race in Gobabis last weekend and goes into the race as hot favourite in the absence of the injured Winning Edge.

A strong field of thoroughbred horses imported from neighbouring South Africa will be in action against locally bred horses – and if last weekend’s action in Gobabis is anything to go by, the expected large crowd could be in for a real fiesta of horse racing.

Horses and their respective jockeys will compete fiercely in nine different categories where no quarter will be asked or given, but it’s in the ‘King of the Dust’ where boys will be separated from men.

Although Shadaloo is firm favourite to dominate proceedings, the horse from the Timo Mujeu and sons stable can expect stiff competition from the likes of South African import Nababeep, Bow & Arrow, Litethenite, China Town, Bugs Bunny, Double D, Back to Bowler and veteran campaigner Swaai Rocky.

The horses will compete in the Nambred graduation for both junior and senior categories where sparks are expected to fly. Gates open at 12h00. Entrance fee is N$20 per adult and N$10 for children under the age of 12.