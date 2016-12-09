Exhibition on urban mythology opens

Windhoek

Urban Mythology, a solo exhibition by Chris Snyman will open at the National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN) next Tuesday.

This unique exhibition eloquently captures the spirit and mission of a modern Namibia like no other bringing together folklores consisting of fictional stories with cutting-edge contemporary art, with the aim of interweaving the historical and contemporary events that have shaped and continue to impact the country and its inhabitants. The exhibition is devoted to contemporary art practices in a broader socio-economic and historical context to examine the changing image of Namibia from the local grassroots level to the international perspective. Urban Mythology unites an extremely compelling and symbolic selection of paintings and sculptures, made of bronze, steel and concrete, to explore the diverse ways in which the country was constructed by public imagination.







Chris works across a variety of media, in both two- and three-dimensions, using media such as cement, aluminium, bronze, oil, pen and ink and mixed media. His artworks are generated through an exploration of interpersonal relationships as well as content with a social critique dimension. Chris was born in 1967 in Bethlehem, South Africa, and studied arts at the Pretoria Technikon School of Art where he also completed an apprenticeship in Goldsmith.

He moved to Namibia in 2005 and has exhibited solo and as part of group exhibitions locally and abroad. In 2011, Chris was awarded a Bronze in the two-dimensional art category of the Bank Windhoek Triennial. Urban Mythology is on display until January 28.