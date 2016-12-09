Esmie is Miss Plus Size International

Windhoek

Plus size model, Esther Esmie Joshua from Grootfontein has been crowned as the second Miss Plus Size International.

Rosa indira Teixeira is her first princess, and Tuuliki Ueyulu second princess with Hildburg Mpuka being Miss Photogenic. Esmie says she feels sincerely honoured to have been selected as ambassador for plus size women, both locally and internationally. “This being an event that was established abroad, will definitely give Namibia’s modeling industry good exposure in countries like Russia,” adds she.







“This winning means so much to me because I did it for us especially for those women who feel they are not beautiful because they aren’t an inch small and for those who feels that they are not sexy because they are fat,” she says hoping to encourage fellow women to be go-getters and not let their bodies’ weights limit them. “Believe it, declare it, trust in God and u are able,” she says.

Esmie, currently an administrator at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), started her modeling career in 2011. The first pageant of Miss Plus Size took place in Russia last year and attracted beauties from various European countries with Namibian, Martha Mwaatile, coveting the crown. Founder of the pageant Margaret Shivolo, affectionately known as ‘Margo Rusky’ in modelling circles, says after launching the pageant in Russia last year, where she is also based, she felt the need to bring it to Namibia to empower African plus size ladies to appreciate and get comfortable with their body sizes.

The pageant aims to address social discrimination against plus-sized women and the event was not only to celebrate women, but also local artists like Vincent and Familia Rotina who graced the stage at the glittery event at the Franco-Namibia Cultural Centre (FNCC) last weekend.

Winner of the Miss Plus Size International, Esther Esmie Joshua, flanked by first princess, Rosa indira Teixeira (left) and Tuuliki Ueyulu (right) as second princess. The pageant took place over the weekend at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC).