Chief John Arnold Sport Festival again a success

Windhoek

As earlier promised by the organisers, this year’s edition of the annual Chief John Arnold Sport Festival held over the weekend at Omatako village once again proved a massive success.

The event, which is staged annually by the !Kung Traditional Authority in conjunction with Ndeulipula Hamutumwa and various sponsors, took place for the third successive year this past weekend under the theme “Empowering Youth Through Sports” in honour of the late Chief John Arnold of the !Kung Traditional Authority .







Besides honouring the late chief’s great work and dedication to his community, the festival also aims to promote unity, diversity and friendship among the different communities in Tsumkwe Constituency through bringing together various teams from the constituency to compete in one festival.

Last year’s winners in the football category, Africa Stars, this year repeated the same feat when they defeated Young Stars to retain the trophy for the third consecutive year now. With the win, Stars walked away with a cash prize of N$5 000, medals and a floating trophy.

Runners-up Young Stars pocketed a cool N$3,500 and Eastern Chiefs received N$2,000 as consolation for finishing third. Eastern Chief’s Song finished the tournament as the top goal scorer and was rewarded with N$300 in cash.

Mangetti Dune’s overall athleticism and bravery saw them clinch the netball category and take home N$3,000, while 2nd and 3rd placed African Stars and Gam Evara pocketed N$2,000 and N$,1000 each, in that order.

Veronika Mundongona of African Stars walked away with a N$100 cash prize after being chosen as Best Shooter of the tourney and Young Stars’ Johanna Kambangula was chosen as Best Centre and also received N$100 in cash. Western Arrow’s Loise Kasibu also walked away with N$100 after being chosen as Best Defender of the tournament in the netball category.

The festival was also blessed with the presence of Chief Glony Arnold of the !Kung Traditional Authority and senior traditional councillor Auho Ngavetene, among other dignitaries from the constituency.